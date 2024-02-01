Sesame Street’s Elmo is Everyone’s New Therapist After Emotional Comments Fill His Post

Please tell me you follow Elmo on Instagram. I've been following this furry friend to all of us for a long time because the innocence is so refreshing and such an escape just like those adorable, funny dog or penguin videos.

I grew up on the award-winning, beyond-popular children's television show Sesame Street, didn't everyone? I even had a metal Elmo lunchbox at one point.

Now Elmo's feed is always him doing his child-like things in photos and videos. However, occasionally, one of his posts is just a simple, white background with a cute statement typed out like this one from New Year's Eve 2023.

Or this one from November with a pep talk for those running in his hometown's marathon. You know the famous one I'm talking about.

He always receives loads of likes and comments because he's Elmo and everyone loves to interact with our cute, red, furry muppet who is always positive and curious in his child-like mannerisms and conversations while talking in his cute, squeaky voice in the third person.

However, this time around his "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" drew more than 48,000 likes and more than 3,300 comments filled with honest and emotional replies within a day. Yes, people emotionally dumped and it felt good I'm sure.

Even Steven Colbert and President Biden got in on it as you'll see in a second.

Replies ranged from existential dread to worries about work and finances to relationship issues and health issues which led to Elmo breaking the internet.

So in typical Elmo form, he followed up with "Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing"

In true comedic form, Stephen Colbert did a segment during his show The Colbert Report to lighten the mood, which also included President Biden getting in on Elmo's post, which was also on X.

#EmotionalWellBeing to you, too, Elmo, and to everyone.

