Sesame Place Will Undergo ‘Bias Training’ in Wake of Alleged Racist Interaction Between Theme Park Character and Guests

In the wake of accused racism and online backlash following a viral video of the Rosita character seeming to ignore Black children during a parade, Sesame Place will be undergoing "bias training."

In a statement, Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit that runs Sesame Place, also added that they will be undergoing a "thorough review of the ways in which they engage families and guests."

"As a global nonprofit educational organization with a mission to help children grow smarter, stronger and kinder, Sesame Workshop has always stood for respect, inclusion and belonging and is committed to providing the highest quality engaging experiences for all children and families," they said.

The viral video was originally posted by @__jodiii__ on Instagram before it made its way to Twitter.

On Twitter, the video now has over nine million views and has amassed thousands of responses expressing outrage over the incident.

"#BabyPaige & her cute lil friends went to @SesamePlace this weekend to celebrate Paige's 4th birthday & this is how #SesamePlace treated these beautiful Black children. I'm HOT," Leslie Mac wrote on Twitter with the video.

In a statement on Instagram, Sesame Place claimed, "The Rosita performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated about the misunderstanding."

They also claimed that the Rosita performer was allegedly waving no to other customers who asked for Rosita to hold their child for a photo, which is not permitted.

"I whole heartedly feel as though that statement was released to save face," the birthday girl's mother wrote in an Instagram story in response to the statement.

Several other videos have since surfaced allegedly showing the same character ignoring other Black children while acknowledging other kids.

Lawyer B'Ivory LaMarr, who is representing the family from the viral video, said, "While we hate to speculate and consider 'race' as the motivating factor, which would explain the performer's actions, such actions both before and after the young girls reached out only leads us to one conclusion."

"I also think that a lot of parents, as you can see in the other videos that are now released, have went through a similar thing and just didn't speak up about it right away. So now they have the courage to say 'hey, this also happened to my child,'" Jodi Brown, the girl's mother, said in an interview with ABC News.

She said, "These are innocent children."

In another statement on July 18, Sesame Place said, "We know that it's not ok. We are taking actions to do better. We are committed to making this right."

Yet as more videos surface, it seems the original video was just the tip of the iceberg.

"If you still need 'Bias' training in 2022 then you don’t even need to be in business," one Twitter user noted.