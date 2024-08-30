Angelina Jolie Says She’s Stuck in L.A. Until Brad Pitt Divorce Is Final

Angelina Jolie has plans to move, but just not right now.

The Girl, Interrupted actress spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her family life and how her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt has affected her life.

The outlet asked her if she plans to stay in Los Angeles after the divorce is final, and she revealed she wants to leave.

"I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave. When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here. [After Los Angeles,] I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world," she revealed.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, two years after the couple tied the knot. However, their settlement of the divorce is still going on eight years later.

A source spoke to People about the divorce and some of the conflicts that the couple had when they were together.

"A major reason for their unhappiness before Angelina filed for divorce was their frequent clashes over parenting their kids," the source said.

They went on to add that the former couple "always had different approaches to life just in general."