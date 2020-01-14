Allison Janney Confirms Anna Faris and Michael Barrett Engagement

Anna Faris' Moms co-star Allison Janney confirmed that Faris and longtime boyfriend Michael Barrett are engaged.

Janney shared that she has known about the engagement for some time now and has already celebrated with the happy couple. “I know she’s been engaged for a long time,” Janney confirmed to Us Weekly at the Troop Zero premiere. “I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago.”

“I didn’t know he was going to propose, but I saw the ring one day,” she revealed. “I went into her room to work on lines [for the show], and then I was like, ‘What is that ring on your finger?’ … I think she was waiting for everyone to notice. ‘Oh, that’s it,’ and then … yeah, it was fun.”

Faris and Barrett were first photographed together in October of 2017, two months after Faris announced that she ended her 8-year marriage with Chris Pratt. Engagement rumors circulated after the actress was spotted donning a diamond ring on her ring finger, although she had not commented on the ring or engagement publically.