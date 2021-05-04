Keeping up appearances! On Monday (May 3), Anna Faris got candid about how she once hid the problems in her marriage to now-ex-husband Chris Pratt.

"Because I didn't have a close group of girlfriends I think it stunted me in a lot of ways," the actress told guest Rachel Bilson during an episode of her long-running podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified. "One of them being that I never talked about any issues. To the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with [first husband] Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."

Looking back on her marriage to the Guardians of the Galaxy star, which lasted from 2009 to 2017, Faris conceded that her focus on the couple's picture-perfect public veneer left numerous issues in their relationship unresolved.

"At some point, I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have," she continued, according to Entertainment Tonight, adding that "it felt like my hand was forced" when it came to the couple's eventual split in August 2017. (The stars' divorce was finalized more than a year later in October 2018.)

"I don't think it was ever an independent decision," Faris said. "But it also made the breakups less jarring, because somewhere in me the seed had been planted."

Nowadays, the House Bunny star is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, and shares 8-year-old son Jack with Pratt.