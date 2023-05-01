Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Is ‘Proud of’ Son-in-Law Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger is singing the praises of his son-in-law Chris Pratt on Twitter.

The iconic actor tweeted that he is "very, very proud" of Pratt after seeing his new film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which comes out on Friday, May 5.

"I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW," the 75-year-old actor tweeted. "@prattprattpratt you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I'm very, very proud of you."

Pratt married Schwarzenegger's daughter, Katherine, whose mother is Maria Shriver, in 2019. The couple shares two daughters, Eloise, 10 months, and Lyla, 2, together. Pratt also has a 10-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

Per Entertainment Tonight, the Guardians of the Galaxy star opened up about his relationship with his famous father-in-law and his action movie advice on Late Night With Seth Meyers recently.

"I've gotten obviously to know him now as just a regular guy and all of that. He's a great grandfather, a great dad, and a good father-in-law, and he's got a wealth of experience, oddly, in the world of promoting blockbuster action movies. It's like, who else are you gonna talk to about that kinda stuff? So that's pretty cool," Pratt shared.

Pratt and Katherine began dating in 2018, shortly after his divorce from Faris. The two were married for eight years before separating.

The couple got engaged in January 2019 and tied the knot just six months later, in July 2019, in Montecito, Calif.

In an interview with Extra in 2019, he revealed that the pair met at church.

"We met at church. It was a lot of kismet and a lot of connections, but that was where we met," he said.

The author of three self-help books, Katherine is the eldest of Arnold's five kids, including Christina, Christopher, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Joseph Baena.