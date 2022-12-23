Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works

Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees.

Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects.

WARNING: Quote contains graphic language.

"She goes in front of these hives and bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee. I'm going to use my bare hands,'" he says.

He quipped how her videos "built up this false sense of security in me," and that he recently decided to try some of her moves on a hive that he was near.

"I just stared at these bees and then one of them come out and it stung me in the eyeball. So, anyways, f--k that bee lady," he teased.

Thompson is a full-time bee keeper from Austin, Texas and the founder of Texas Beeworks. She has amassed over 6 million followers on TikTok. Her videos often show her removing bees with her bare hands, where she then relocates them to a new habitat.

Pratt tagged her in his post, saying: "@texasbeeworks you inspire me! But for real tho…"

This then led Thompson to respond to his video and her tagging in the video. In the comment section of the video, she referenced Pratt's role as Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

"Wait—so now you’re going to be a plumber and a beekeeper @prattprattpratt?! If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario," she said.

Pratt has not responded to her comment, but it appears as though the exchange was nothing but jokes.