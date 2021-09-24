Chris Pratt, Seth Rogan, Jack Black to Voice Super Mario Bros. Movie

"Mamma Mia!" is how one may react to what went down last night at Nintendo's big Nintendo Direct event.

Just when you thought Nintendo's event would be filled with gaming trailers and new console updates, the gaming company had a different surprise down the pipeline — a Super Mario Bros. movie.

But before Super Mario fans get in their bag to throw gold coins on the announcement, the news mentions that will not be a live-action film. Rather, an animated film produced by Illumination Studios starring a super smashing handful of A-list cast members.

In a threaded tweet from the official Nintendo of America account, it was stated actor Chris Pratt will take the lead as everyone's favorite Italian plumber Mario, while Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser. Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and many more.

However, as expected, fans on Twitter shared their mixed reactions, a majority not being so enthused by the announcement — questioning if the cast, specifically Pratt, can do the voices of the classic gaming characters. Moments after the news went viral, the movie's casting director Kevin T. Porter tweeted out, "Hey it's me, the casting director of the new Mario movie. I'm really proud of the choices we made with the whole team and we're beyond excited to tell this story!"

On the other hand, Chris Pratt took it to Instagram to express his feelings on voicing Mario and mentions he's "working hard" on getting it down.

The new animated Super Mario Bros. film is set to hit the big screen next Christmas season, Dec. 22, 2022.