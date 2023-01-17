Watch Jack Black Make Out With Madonna in Totally NSFW Tour Video

Now THIS is a dinner party. Recently Tenacious D's Jack Black joined comedienne Amy Schumer, director Judd Apatow, comedian Eric Andre, musicians Lil' Wayne and Diplo and more to play a game of "Truth or Dare" with Madonna as part of a new promo video for her upcoming tour. And as part of the raunchy clip, Jack Black enjoys a full-on tongue kiss makeout sesh with Madonna while later being invited to a shirtless recreation of an image from her Sex book.

So how exactly did the Jables and Madge end up in deep lip-lock? Well, as the game of Truth or Dare bounced around to different people in the room, Diplo, who had just taken a drink after dipping his balls in a glass of alcohol (as verified by Black), dared Madonna to tongue kiss the Tenacious D "thirst trap."

Diplo dared Madonna, "I want you to tongue kiss Jack Black right now," which earned an "Oh f--- yeah" from Black and a scream from Schumer. Without hesitation, Madonna offered an OK, bounded out of her chair and pounced on Black grasping his face for the deep kiss to the stunned faces of others at the table.

Onlookers watching Madonna tongue kiss Jack Black. YouTube: Madonna loading...

"I'm hard as a rock," commented Schumer watching the display, with Black fresh from the lip-lock offering, "I'm a different man," before Madonna comically countered, "I'm also a different man."

Later within the promo, a shirtless Black, Abbott Elementary's Larry Owens and Lil' Wayne are challenged by Apatow to recreate a photo from Madonna racy '90s Sex book.

judd apatow, jack black, madonna, larry owens YouTube: Madonna loading...

While the video offers up plenty of raunchy good times mirroring her Truth or Dare film promo of the '90s, it does eventually gets to the point with Schumer daring Madonna to go on a tour playing all her hits. The trek, dubbed The Celebration Tour, will celebrate her four decades of music, with the iconic vocalist and entertainer playing her greatest hits.

It's scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver this year, and all dates, cities and venues can be found at Madonna's website. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Jan. 20) at 10AM local time.

Madonna, "The Celebration Tour" Announcement Video