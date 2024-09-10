Apple Juice Recall: Popular Brands Pulled From Grocery Shelves Amid Arsenic Contamination Concerns

Apple juice is now the latest product to be pulled from shelves across the country amid concerns that it has been contaminated with arsenic.

According to CBS, the recall began last week when 10,000 cases of the Walmart brand, Great Value, apple juice were recalled. The brand was sold in 25 states and now has now expanded to 133,500 cases of apple juice that was produced by Refresco Beverages.

The company has not commented on the matter, but the additional cases of apple juice were sold under various brands including apple juice sold in Aldi, BJs, Market Basket, Walgreens and Weis Markets, the FDA reports.

The Walmart recall involved the Great Value brand that was sold in six-packs of 8-ounce plastic bottles and 96-ounce bottles. The full list of stores and locations for the Walmart recall can be seen here.

A spokesperson for Walmart commented on the recall and shared that the safety of the company's customers is a top priority for them.

"The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. We have removed the products from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate," the spokesperson told CBS.

Aldi is recalling its 64-ounce plastic bottles of Nature's Nectar 100% Apple Juice with best-by dates of March 26, 2025, and March 27, 2025. The ones being recalled will have the UPC code: 4099100036381.

The affected Aldi brand apple juice was sold in 16 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Aldi released their own statement about the recall.

"Aldi puts the safety and integrity of the products it sells first. If customers have products affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund," they shared.