Salmonella Outbreak Alert! Is Your State Impacted by This Widespread Egg Recall?

Another round of food items is being recalled. This time? Eggs.

According to the CDC, eggs are being recalled around the U.S. due to a widespread salmonella outbreak that has so far infected 65 people, with 24 people hospitalized.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses," the CDC reported in a statement.

"This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes three to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak," the statement continued.

According to the CDC, people from ages 2 to 88 have been affected, with the majority of cases (56 percent) seen in women.

Nine States Affected by September 2024 Egg Recall

The infected eggs come from Milo's Poultry Farms in Bonduel, Wis. Affected eggs include Milo's Poultry Farms or Tony's Fresh Market on the label.

The affected eggs were distributed to California, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Tony's Fresh Market said it was cooperating in the investigation.

"The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with the FDA on their investigation and have taken immediate action by removing all affected products related to this recall from our shelves," a spokesperson told USA Today.

"We are monitoring this recall and will continue to do all we can to ensure our customers’ safety," they continued.

The CDC recommends that if you have purchased affected eggs, do not eat them. Dispose of them.

Additionally, clean and sanitize any surfaces that the eggs may have touched. If you believe you have consumed recalled eggs or are experiencing any symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.