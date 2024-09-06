Popular Macaroni and Cheese Brand Recalled: ‘May Cause Medically Reversible Adverse Health Consequences’

A popular macaroni and cheese brand has been recalled.

Newsweek reports Reser's Fine Foods has voluntarily recalled two varieties of its cheesy pasta dish.

The two kinds of macaroni and cheese that are being recalled include Reser's American Classics Macaroni & Cheese White Cheddar (12 oz) and Reser's American Classics.

The recalled products feature codes 71117.02009 and 71117.02123, which are located on their bar codes. The recalled macaroni and cheese products were distributed in the following states: California, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The macaroni and cheese products are part of an ongoing recall that was issued of fear the products may have been spoiled due to temperature misuse as a result of malfunctioning on a refrigeration unit on a trailer.

According to Newsweek, the recalls have been classified as a Class II risk. This kind of risk is classified by the FDA "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Newsweek reached out to Reser's Fine Foods for comment on the recall. However, they did not respond at the time of publishing.

The popular macaroni and cheese brand recall is the latest in a long line of food recalls this year.

Late last month, Boar's Head had to recall deli meat over listeria concerns. In that case, 57 people were hospitalized in 18 states. Nine people died because of it.