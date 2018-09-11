Are Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Getting Back Together?

Are Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham, who announced their separation earlier this year, planning to get back together? Gus Kenworthy, who just happens to be a friend of the couple, seems to think so.

“I mean, I don’t know if it’s really my place to speculate,” Kenworthy told Us Weekly at the 5th annual Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS event at The Plaza in New York City on Friday (September 7). “I believe [Colton] told me that they’re working on things.”

“I think that they’re in a good place," Kenworthy added. "I don’t know if they’re back together or if they’re not going to be together, but I think that they’re in a good place.”

Haynes and Leatham first announced in May that they'd separated after six months of marriage. A source told Us "Jeff and Colton have been having relationship issues since a couple months after the wedding...since Colton stopped talking to a lot of his old friends, he was getting really depressed and didn’t feel like himself.”

The couple, married on October 27, 2017 in a Palm Springs ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner, got engaged seven months earlier, when Leatham, a celebrity floral designer, proposed to Haynes with a fireworks display in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. A special video recorded by Cher played in the background during the special moment.