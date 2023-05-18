Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits Maria Shriver Divorce Was His ‘Failure’ Following Cheating Scandal

Arnold Schwarzenegger is taking full responsibility for his split from ex-wife Maria Shriver.

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter to promote his upcoming Netflix series FUBAR, the former governor of California noted the show feels "deliberately autobiographical" due to his character's infidelity.

"We were laughing about it — it feels like it's a documentary. The difference is, in the show, he [character Luke Brenner] doesn't consider it cheating because [seducing CIA assets] was part of his profession. His wife moved on because he never was home, and now he has this dilemma with the daughter because she has the same job and it's going to screw up her relationship, too," Schwarzenegger, 75, shared.

Schwarzenegger also confessed his real-life marriage to Shriver was his "f--k up."

"It was my failure," he admitted.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver tied the knot in April 1986. Twenty-five years later, they announced their separation in May 2011 amid reports of infidelity on the Terminator star's behalf.

Schwarzenegger later admitted that he fathered a son, Joseph Baena, with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena, while he was married to Shriver.

Although Schwarzenegger noted his divorce was "very, very difficult" in the beginning, he doesn't miss being married.

"Eventually, you move on. I have a wonderful girlfriend, [physical therapist] Heather Milligan, who is very successful. I'm really proud of her, and I love her," he gushed.

Schwarzenegger — who shares daughters Katherine, 33, and Christina, 31, and sons Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25, with Shriver — is proud of how he and the author have navigated co-parenting.

"She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids. If there's Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids. The sweetness and kindness you see in them, that's from my wife. The discipline and work ethic is from me," the actor said.