Ashley Tisdale Reveals Why She Removed Her Breast Implants

Ashley Tisdale got candid about removing her breast implants.

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old actress, singer and producer explained her decision to remove her breast implants, as well as opened up about some alarming personal health concerns.

"Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did. But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up—food sensitivities as well as gut issues that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal," Tisdale, who has committed to a non-toxic lifestyle, revealed.

"Over the years I’ve met with many holistic and non-holistic doctors and learned the importance of living a non-toxic life," she continued. "I’m super excited to share with you what I’ve learned thus far, and would love for you to take this journey with me by following @frenshe, where we take an honest approach to our well-being and openly speak to health, beauty and everything in between."

Tisdale's journey of "growth, self discovery, self acceptance and self-love" has inspired her new health and wellness company Frenshe, which is loosely titled after her married name, Ashley French.

"We will explore the benefits of healthy living on a budget, fashion, diet trends, plastic surgery, and even finding how to truly love ourselves," she wrote about the rand in a blog post. "Yes, we’re getting that deep!"