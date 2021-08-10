Ashley Tisdale stole the show as Sharpay Evans in Disney's beloved High School Musical series. The actor and musician perfectly embodied the spoiled but talented high schooler who wanted all things fabulous and let no one get in the way of her bop to the top.

However, Tisdale recently revealed she has no interest in reprising the iconic role. She explained her reasoning in an interview with ET. "I just feel like I wouldn't be able to really do that again and give it justice," she said.

"You know what I'm saying? I think at that moment in time, I was very unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that's a big part of Sharpay. She is just not really aware, and so as I grew up and became more aware, I think that it's just something that it wouldn't be the same," Tisdale added.

Tisdale shared similar thoughts about playing the character in a 2019 chat with Hollywood Life. "I think she was perfect for the time in my life and that’s why I was even able to play her," the "He Said She Said" singer said. She added that she'd "grown so much as a person" that it would be challenging to get back into Sharpay's state of mind.

There's another reason Tisdale isn't willing to revisit Sharpay. She told ET she would be nervous to risk damaging the original saga's legacy. "It's so good, and it's like, for me, I would hate to ruin something that is perfect for that moment, and yeah, I don't think I could go back to it," she added.

Considering how difficult it is to successfully pull off a revival, that's totally understandable.

So, while Sharpay is fair game for the occasional meme on Instagram, Tisdale isn't ready to put on one of the character's over-the-top costumes again.

Earlier this year, Tisdale revealed that she isn't even particularly interested in watching herself in the series. She told People that she only recently watched part of one of the HSM movies with her husband of six years, Christopher French.

"I'm not someone who likes to watch myself," the humble star explained. That means she's unlikely to sit for a HSM movie night with her four-month-old daughter Jupiter in the future.

Although Tisdale isn't down to play Sharpay again, fans of the series can still watch the original films on Disney+. They can also check out High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

There's also a mini-HSM reunion of sorts on the horizon. Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu revealed that they will co-star in a Lifetime Christmas movie called A Christmas Dance Reunion later this year. They played Taylor McKessie and Chad Danforth (best friends of Vanessa Hudgen's Gabriella Montez and Zac Efron's Troy Bolton) respectively in the Disney series.