Vanessa Hudgens Met Ex Austin Butler’s Girlfriend Kaia Gerber When She Was Just a 5-Year-Old Fan

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler dated for nine years before breaking up in 2020. The former couple moved on; Hudgens is currently with Cole Tucker, and Butler is reportedly with model Kaia Gerber.

However, Hudgens and Butler are making headlines together again after a throwback photo of Hudgens and Gerber meeting 15 years ago has gone viral.

The picture was taken in 2007 at the premiere for High School Musical 2, which Hudgens starred in. It's particularly shocking since Gerber — who is 13 years younger than Hudgens — was only 5 years old at the time. Gerber attended the event with her mom Cindy Crawford and her brother Presley Gerber, according to Us Weekly.

In one of the photos making the rounds online, Hudgens crouches down to shake the little girl's hand.

In another pic, Crawford and Hudgens appear to have their arms wrapped around each other. Gerber is standing in front of Minnie Mouse, who has a hand on her shoulder.

Naturally, the photos went viral on Twitter, sparking reactions due to just how much younger Gerber, now 20, is compared to her 30-year-old beau.

"I have nothing against age gap couples (as long as they are legal) but this picture of vanessa hudgens meeting kaia gerber is THE FUNNIEST thing i've ever seen," one person tweeted.

"This picture of Vanessa Hudgens meeting Kaia Gerber, former gf and current gf of Austin Butler, is sending me into orbit," another person wrote.

Someone else mentioned the picture "puts this age gap in perspective."

"If I was 33 year old vanessa hudgens and saw my 30 year old ex boyfriend austin butler move on with 20 year old kaia gerber somebody's property would be on fire rn," one Twitter user joked.

Others have seemingly taken issue with the age gap.

"Vanessa Hudgens was like a full grown adult when she met Kaia Gerber. Austin Butler is so nasty omg," one user wrote.

According to reports, Hudgens and Butler's relationship was so serious that they were considering getting engaged before going their separate ways.

The High School Musical star revealed she met her current boyfriend on Zoom during the height of the pandemic. They appear to still be going strong today. Hudgens shared a bevy of photos in honor of Tucker's birthday on Instagram in early July.

Butler and Gerber have been a little more low-key. However, Us Weekly notes they attended the 2022 Met Gala together.