Vanessa Hudgens Was Reportedly Ready to Get Engaged Before Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin reportedly talked about getting engaged before their breakup.

As previously reported, the actors are the latest Hollywood couple to call it quits after almost nine years together. Though neither of them has commented on the split, sources told Us Weekly, the pair are "officially broken up."

But just when we thought we couldn't be more heartbroken, People reports Hudgens and Butler wanted to get married, with sources telling the outlet, "they had talked about an engagement before they split up."

So then, why did they break up? A second source revealed the two went through some hard times together and that distance put a strain on their relationship. (Butler is currently shooting Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia and Hudgens has been busy filming Netlix's The Princess Switch 2.)

“They really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together,” the insider explained. “Busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship."

"They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out," the source added.

Meanwhile, sources told E! News that their split might not last forever. Even though Hudgens and Butler have gone their separate ways "for now," they're "going to see what happens." The insider also noted, "They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another."

All of our fingers are crossed.