Vanessa Hudgens just bought a $7.5 million Los Angeles mansion equipped with an infinity pool. Featuring panoramic views, her new house is in a familiar area for the actress: It's located right next to the very first home she purchased!

Located in a small, secluded cul-de-sac with tons of privacy, the Studio City house was built in 1963 and then rebuilt in 2022. The 7,000-square-foot mansion has amazing views of the San Fernando Valley and sits on a 1.27-acre lot.

The mansion features two family rooms — one upstairs and one downstairs — and a primary suite with glass walls, a custom dressing room and a freestanding soaking tub. It also has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. We can't help but wonder what she'll do with all those rooms — maybe she'll give one to her adorable little dog, Darla.

