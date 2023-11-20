Aubrey O’Day Slams Diddy and Cassie’s Settlement Agreement

Aubrey O’Day criticized the justice system after Cassie settled her sexual assault and abuse lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The "Show Stopper" singer, who was signed to the rapper's Bad Boy Records label in the 2000s, was unimpressed by the news pair had "amicably" reached an agreement, just a day after the 37-year-old pop star took legal action against her former partner.

Sharing an article about the settlement, Aubrey wrote on her Instagram Story: “Money accountability. Every time. Welcome to another chapter of the system is well in place."

The 39-year-old star, who competed on Diddy's Making the Band 3, had previously shared her support for Cassie.

After news of the lawsuit broke, she wrote on Instagram: “Been trynna tell y’all for years. Prayers up for this queen @cassie."

Cassie had alleged Diddy had subjected her to "a cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking" during the course of their on/off relationship from 2007 until 2018 but on Friday (Nov. 17), the pair announced that they had reached a "mutual satisfaction" with the conflict and it will not be going further.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Paul Combs, said in a statement: "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

In her own statement, Cassie claimed that by doing things this way, she has attained "some level of control" over the proceedings as she thanked her family, fans, and legal team for their support throughout the case.

In a statement, Cassie said: "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

But the 54-year-old music mogul's lawyer later insisted the agreement was not an admission of guilt.

Attorney Benjamin Brafman said: “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing.

“Mr Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms Ventura the best.”