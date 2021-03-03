Are Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun dating?

It's no secret that the "Sk8er Boi" hit-maker and rapper have been friends after they released their collaboration "Flames." But are they more than just pop-punk pals?



On Tuesday (March 2), The Daily Mail published a photo that shows the pair holding hands while leaving a Los Angeles restaurant.

The photo isn't the only evidence making fans question the musicians' relationship status. Last month, TMZ photographed Mod Sun while out at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. From the images, fans spotted that he has a new neck tattoo. The new ink is Avril's first name, and features her signature "A" logo.

"Working together has brought them closer and Avril has a history of falling for people that she works with," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. "She falls in love with them for their musical creativity and expression. Her working relationships often turn romantic."

The source added that they were spending a lot of time together and getting to know one another better.

It is unknown when exactly Avril and Mod Sun first met, but they have been linked since at least November 2020.

TikTok user Brennan Peirson shared a video of the two artists spending Thanksgiving together alongside their friends. They seem to share mutual friends, as they are both alternative musicians.

They have also been working together in the studio on Avril's upcoming new album.

Watch the video for "Flames," Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's collaboration, below: