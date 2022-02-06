Awkwafina Quits Twitter, Addresses ‘Blaccent’ Controversy

Awkwafina is saying goodbye to Twitter.

On Saturday (Feb. 5), actress and rapper Awkwafina, real name Nora Lum, published her first Twitter post in two years.

In the lengthy post, she addressed numerous accusations that she used African American Vernacular English (AAVE) in her early film and music career. Some social media users also alleged that she appropriated their culture.

The 33-year-old comedian noted that there is a "sociopolitical context to everything," especially in the Black community in the U.S., and that there is a fine line between being "offensive and pop culture."

She added that she knows there is a problem with people who have "stolen, exploited and appropriated by the *dominant culture* for monetary gain without acknowledgment nor respect for where those roots come from."

"But as a non-black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group," Awkwafina continued. "But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It is never has, and it never was."

Awkwafina ended her post by stating that she wants to uplift communities: "We do this first by failing, learning, acknowledging, hearing and empathizing... And I will continue, tirelessly, to do just that."

Read her full statement, below.

A few hours after posting her initial statement, and after receiving hundreds of replies criticizing her for the statement's lack of apology, Awkwafina announced she is leaving Twitter for good.

"Well, I'll see you in a few years, Twitter - per my therapist," Awkwafina wrote in a follow-up tweet. "To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You're in my heart always."

In another tweet, she wrote that she is "retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn't drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don't tell you to kill yourself!"

Her new Twitter bio reads: "UNTIL 2024 ALL ACTIVITY IS MONITORED BY MY (amazing) SOCIAL TEAM - HAPPY YEAR OF THE TIGER!"

At this time, Awkwafina is currently active on Instagram and Facebook.