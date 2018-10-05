‘Bachelor’ Season 15 Star Dead After Seizure
One of Bachelor nation's own has died, according to E! News: Cristy Caserta, who competed on Season 15 of the show, was pronounced dead after a seizure that amounted to cardiac arrest.
Caserta, a 38-year-old attorney, was rushed to the hospital after the seizure, according to Sunrise Police Department in Sunrise, Florida, but could not be revived. An autopsy is scheduled for later today.
In 2017, Caserta said the experience of joining the show with such a demanding job wasn't actually difficult as she thought it might be.
"When I first started practicing, I was at a larger firm, and then about two years in, I started the firm with the guys that let me take off to go on the show," she told The Ringer in 2017. "So we were a smaller firm, which made it a lot easier. I had been with them since I was a law clerk, so I had a personal relationship with them as well, and they said as long as I was serious going into it and it wasn't something I was just doing for fun or to BS, and that I actually wanted to go on to meet somebody, that they would be willing to give me the time off."