‘Bachelor’ Season 15 Star Dead After Seizure

"When I first started practicing, I was at a larger firm, and then about two years in, I started the firm with the guys that let me take off to go on the show," she told The Ringer in 2017. "So we were a smaller firm, which made it a lot easier. I had been with them since I was a law clerk, so I had a personal relationship with them as well, and they said as long as I was serious going into it and it wasn't something I was just doing for fun or to BS, and that I actually wanted to go on to meet somebody, that they would be willing to give me the time off."