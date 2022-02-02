Lauren Burnham is getting candid about her husband Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s vasectomy.

On Tuesday (Feb. 1), the duo opened up about the former Bachelor star's surgery on their YouTube channel.

The 40-year-old reality star decided to undergo a vasectomy after he and Burnham, 30, welcomed twins Senna and Lux in June 2021. The duo also share 2-year-old daughter Alessi, bringing their total brood to three.

Burnham spilled her husband was "white as a ghost" before the doctor snipped his goods.

"I thought he was going to faint," she said, adding: "He was literally ripping his hair out."

Watch the vlog here:

A vasectomy "is a form of male birth control that cuts the supply of sperm to your semen. It's done by cutting and sealing the tubes that carry sperm," according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Bachelor alum noted she was surprised doctors allowed her to be in the room during the "awkward" procedure.

"It was exciting," she declared. "I saw everything."

The former race car driver admitted that having his wife in the room while he was undergoing the procedure was "more awkward than exciting."

Luyendyk likened the procedure to the "same feeling as getting kicked in the nuts as hard as someone could kick you." (Contributor's note: Getting kicked in the testicles is wildly painful.)

Burnham explained that the duo made the joint decision to undergo a vasectomy instead of continue using birth control for a myriad of reasons, one being her mental health.

"Other than the fact that I birthed three children, had a C-section and all that, it was kind of his turn," she dished. "I'm also very sensitive to hormonal birth control. Weirdly enough, it causes a mild depression for me so that was hard for us when I've done that in the past. I'd get really sad and it's not good for anyone."

The reality star pointed out how the vasectomy put a spotlight on the duo's 10-year age gap. "That was the first time we really felt our age difference," he said. "I think it's because I'm 40 years old, so I'm not young."

He added, "If I was 30 I don't think I would have gotten a vasectomy. I don't want to be a super super old dad."

The Bachelor Nation pair got engaged after Luyendyk’s Bachelor season’s After the Final Rose special in March 2018. They tied the knot in January 2019 in Hawaii.