‘Bachelor’ Alum Hailey Merkt Dead at 31

Hailey Merkt, a former Bachelor star from Nick Viall's season, has passed away at age 31.

She passed away on July 26 from cancer, a journey that she openly shared about on her social media after being diagnosed with leukemia.

A statement was posted to Merkt's Instagram page to announce her death.

"It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life. Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets," the statement said.

"She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment. Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives," the statement continued.

"Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts," it went on.

"While we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched. Rest in peace, Hailey," the statement concluded.

"Thank you to everyone who supported Hailey during this difficult journey. We invite you to share your [favorite] memories of our dear Hailey, whether through a direct message or by posting them. Your stories and moments mean the world," they added.

Merkt competed for Viall's heart on Season 21 of the iconic ABC reality romance series in 2017.

At the time, Merkt was a 23-year-old photographer from Vancouver, British Columbia. She was eliminated in the first few weeks of the competition.

Some of her former Bachelor co-stars paid their respects via social media, per KTLA.

"@HaileyMerkt was such a gem, the kindest soul, so fun to be around," Lacey Palumbo, a.k.a. Lacey Mark, said.

"I’m stunned by this news. @HaileyMerkt and I connected immediately night 1 of the bachelor mansion. I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey," Raven Gates said.

She leaves behind her mother, Michele Merkt, and two siblings, Jenny and Kyle.