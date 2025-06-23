End of Island Escape? Bahama Breeze Nears Its Final Days as CEO Seeks to Shed Remaining Locations

The sun may be setting on Bahama Breeze.

Once a go-to spot for coconut shrimp and island cocktails, the Caribbean-inspired chain is now nearing its final days.

Recently, the owners of Bahama Breeze signaled that the brand is no longer a priority, and they are exploring options to part ways with the beloved restaurant chain.

Darden Restaurants CEO Ricardo Cardenas said during an earnings call on Friday (June 20) that they "will be considering strategic alternatives," which could include selling the brand to a new owner or "converting restaurants to other Darden brands."

READ MORE: Government Official Warns Trump’s Tariffs Will Make Prices Rise Even Higher This Summer

"We have made the difficult decision that these remaining locations are not a strategic priority for us. We also believe this brand and these restaurants have the potential to benefit from a new owner," Cardenas added.

Other Darden brands include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and Yard House, among others.

READ MORE: America’s No. 1 Fast Food Restaurant Abruptly Shuts Down 18 Locations

The surprising announcement follows the abrupt closure of more than one-third of Bahama Breeze’s locations in May, targeting “underperforming” restaurants.

Closures & Casual-Dining Crash

Bahama Breeze shut down 15 locations in May 2025 across eight states—including Florida, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, and Tennessee.

shut down 15 locations in May 2025 across eight states—including Florida, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, and Tennessee. TGI Fridays , fresh off a November 2024 Chapter 11 filing, now operates just 85 U.S. locations—down from about 270 a year ago—and closed 30 more restaurants in early 2025.

, fresh off a November 2024 Chapter 11 filing, now operates just 85 U.S. locations—down from about 270 a year ago—and closed 30 more restaurants in early 2025. Denny’s is closing locations at a record pace, with plans to shutter 70–90 more restaurants in 2025, adding to the 88 already closed in 2024.

is closing locations at a record pace, with plans to shutter 70–90 more restaurants in 2025, adding to the 88 already closed in 2024. Red Lobster, which filed for bankruptcy in May 2024, shuttered nearly 99 locations during restructuring and remains under new ownership.

As Bahama Breeze quietly fades, it joins a growing list of casual-dining chains sharply scaling back, signaling a major shakeup in the restaurant industry.