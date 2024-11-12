Wendy’s Closing Whopping ‘140’ Outdated Restaurants to Re-Open in ‘Better Locations’

Wendy's is looking to freshen up their restaurants, but first, they have to close around 140 restaurants to do it.

According to Fast Company, Wendy's recently announced that they plan to close all 140 locations by the end of 2024.

The reason? Wendy’s president and CEO, Kirk Tanner, called the restaurants "outdated."

The popular fast food chain apparently conducted a "robust review" of their operations at these locations and Tanner "made the strategic decision to close additional restaurants this year that are outdated and located in underperforming trade areas."

However, Wendy's fans shouldn't fret because the company plans on relocating the closed stores to new locations.

"We have designed this initiative to ensure that over time, many of these units will be replaced by new restaurants at better locations with significantly improved sales," Tanner shared.

"We anticipate that total closures in 2024, including additional closures in the fourth quarter, will be offset by new restaurant openings this year," he elaborated.

Wendy's has a total of 6,011 restaurants in the U.S.

On the other hand, Wendy's has not revealed whether or not they will help to relocate the employees that will be affected by the 140 restaurants closing.

So which area of the country will be affected by these Wendy's closings?

"[If] you look across the entire U.S., these are really spread out. It’s not one geography, in particular . . . It’s across the board," Tanner revealed.

The company did not reveal which locations specifically are set to close.

The fast food restaurant is the second-largest chain in the U.S., just behind McDonald's and ahead of Burger King.

In 2023, Wendy's generated 12.2 billion in revenue behind McDonald's with $53.1 billion.