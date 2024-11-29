Baby Names Banned Across the United States

Who knew?

There are baby names you can't use because they're banned in every state across the country. There are even specific rules you have to follow when choosing a name for your precious newborn. It all depends on what state you live in.

Now, naming your children something unique or simply ridiculous-sounding isn't banned. Celebrities have taught us that more than anyone. According to Vogue Magazine, some of the stranger names, like 'Y' or 'Pilot Inspektor,' make the list of unusual names.

How many times have you talked with friends or family about baby names or made a list of names yourself? It's fun and challenging for some, while others don't have to think twice about it. Others have several names and wait until the little one is born to decide.

Now for the list of names that are banned across the country.

Row of babies

According to the US Birth Certificates website, you cannot name your baby King, Queen, Jesus Christ, III, Santa Claus, Majesty, Misteri (insert the N-word here), Adolf Hitler, Messiah, @, or 1069.

Some of these names are banned because of court cases initiated by a single person or parents, which led to a nationwide ban. You can read more about those in this article from The Huffington Post.

Now, even with across-the-board banned names, each state has its own set of rules, even if the rules are there are no rules. Click here to see where your state stands.

Meanwhile, If you want to see which baby names are illegal in other countries, click here.

