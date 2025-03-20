Children’s Safety Warning: Liquid Benadryl Recalled Due to Scary ‘Child Poisoning Risk’

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued an urgent recall on this liquid allergy medication that could pose a serious risk of child poisoning.

Bottles of Benadryl Liquid Elixir (100 mL) sold on Amazon via importer Arsell are being urgently recalled due to faulty packaging.

According to the CPSC's recall notice published on Thursday (March 20), the medicine contains diphenhydramine, "which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children."

A visual description of the recalled item says the product is "a round dark plastic bottle with a pink and white label on the front with the word 'Benadryl' in blue text."

The affected bottles were sold online at Amazon.com between July 2023 and October 2024 at a price point of $16 or $19.

According to the recall notice, consumers should immediately move the Bendadryl bottle out of sight and out of reach of any children in the household.

Consumers are advised to dispose of the product and contact Arsell at recall@arsellsupport.com with their Amazon order confirmation and a photo of the disposed product for a full refund.

The CPSC notes that "only the bottle is being recalled, not the medicine itself, but both should be disposed of."

READ MORE: ‘Choking Incident': FDA Recall on Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s Frozen Meals

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 70,000 children are treated for drug overdoses in U.S. emergency rooms each year.

Integrity Urgent Care says that accidental pediatric overdose happens more easily than you may think:

Majority of the time, a very tired, sleep deprived mom or dad is trying to reduce fever or help a child feel better, and the directions on the box are not that specific. It only takes once for harmful effects to happen to your child, and it could potentially be damaging. A recent study put out by New York University found that 80 percent of parents have made dosing errors and most of those were when dosing was in a cup as opposed to a syringe.

Pediatric overdose symptoms and signs to look out for include dry mouth, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, nausea and abdominal pain, confusion, ringing in the ears, severe headache and difficulty waking.

Antihistamines such as Benadryl are some of the most common medications that can lead to accidental overdosing.