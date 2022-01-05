Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming.

In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away.

Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news of White's death.

“I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” Lawrence recalled to the outlet.

Burnett apparently told Lawrence that she recently spoke to White's assistant, who was with the actress when she passed, and that the "very last word out of her mouth" was "Allen."

For those who don't know, Allen is the name of White's deceased husband, Allen Ludden.

“How sweet is that? I said, ‘That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought,’” Lawrence added.

White and Ludden met when she was a contestant on Password, the game show he hosted, back in 1961.

Ludden was previously married to Margaret McGloin. A year after McGloin's passing, White and Ludden were hired for the same play and they formed a friendship before things evolved into a relationship.

Ludden proposed to White several times before she finally said yes. They wed in 1963. In 1981, Ludden passed away from stomach cancer.

White passed away on Dec. 31 just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday. She died of natural causes at her home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. White's longtime agent and close confidant Jeff Witjas was by her side.

"I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again," Witjas said in a statement to People.