Betty White had an immeasurable amount of amazing moments throughout her decades-long career, but do you remember when she performed a metal version of The Golden Girls theme song during a Saturday Night Live skit?

White hosted an episode of SNL back in May 2010, when she was 88 years old. Since it aired the weekend of Mother's Day, the show's star-studded cast — including Andy Samberg, Amy Poehler, Jason Sudeikis, Maya Rudolph and more — sang a rendition of theme song from The Golden Girls, which White starred in as Rose Nylund from 1985 until 1992.

Throughout the skit, White sat in a chair happy and smiling. At the end of the performance, she praised her contemporaries, but stated she preferred her own version instead — which, of course, featured her growling the words to the tune with a ski mask over her face.

The rest of the skit consisted of the actors moshing with each other and a group of metal musicians, and making other vile gestures. White concluded the pandemonium back in her chair, saying, "Happy Mother's Day, motherf--kers!"

Don't believe us? Watch the video for yourself, below.

White died on Friday, Dec. 31, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Her career, which saw her appear in countless sitcoms and films, lasted more than 80 years. SNL aired the episode again in her honor on Jan. 1.

Over the weekend, a plethora of rockers posted tributes to the late legend on their social media accounts.