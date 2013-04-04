Beyonce to Headline 2013 Rock in Rio Fest

Beyonce really is taking ownership of 2013. The Queen, aka Mrs. Carter, the modern feminist, will be one of the headliners of the 2013 Rock in Rio Fest, which takes places over two weekends (Sept. 13-15 and Sept. 19-22) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

What a wide range of talent representing all genres.

Critical details, like ticket info, the day-to-day itinerary and vendors, among other things, are located here.

If you've got some disposable income, like warm weather, Brazilian women and good music, then perhaps you might want to start putting together your vacation plan.

It might be Rock in Rio, but all know it's really a Beyonce show in disguise, with a whole lot of guests from her own genre and beyond. It's just another big gig that Bey has booked as part of her busy year, which has already included her HBO doc, singing for Obama, her Super Bowl perf and plans for a new album and tour.