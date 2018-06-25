You Can Now Listen to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s ‘Everything Is Love’ For Free on Spotify

A little over a week ago, Beyonce and Jay-Z pretty much broke the internet when they surprise-released their joint album, Everything Is Love, along with a music video for the track "Apes--t" that saw The Carters rent out the world famous Louvre museum in Paris, because of course.

The only caveat, like most other music the artists release, is that the nine-song collection would be a Tidal exclusive. (Jay-Z owns the music streaming service and Beyonce has equity, so it makes sense.) However, The Carters must have been feeling generous because a few short days after releasing the album, Everything Is Love made its way to Apple Music and Spotify Premium. Now, Spotify users who prefer the free tier are able to listen to the 40-minute-long masterpiece as well.

Although the album's release was a surprise, Jay confirmed its existence during an interview with the New York Times back in November, but said it had been scrapped so Beyoncé could put out Lemonade.

“We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together,” he said at the time. “And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on."