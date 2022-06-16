Everything We Know About Beyonce’s New Album ‘Renaissance’

Beyonce's 2022 album is called Renaissance, and it's coming to fans next month.

Hype for the project first began on June 11 when fans took a deep dive into the "Crazy in Love" singer's website, where they found placeholders for "B7." (Bey's next album will indeed be her seventh studio album release.)

But that wasn't the end of it. Tidal, the streaming service Bey's husband Jay-Z is is involved with, tweeted: "What is a B7?" This was quickly followed by the streaming service tweeting "B8," leaving many to believe the upcoming project might be a double album, if not multiple releases.

Moreover, the project was teased with a collage of albums posted to her BeyGood foundation's Twitter. In the collage, a hand points toward singer Brandy's album, titled B7, seemingly confirming Beyonce's upcoming album.

In June, Bey wiped her social medial clean, furthering rumors of an upcoming release.

This style of hinting is unlike Queen Bey's most recent releases.

Since 2013, Beyonce's album projects have largely been surprise releases, which began when she dropped her self-titled album that same year. The spectacle surprise release famously continued with her 2016 effort Lemonade, which coined the phrase, "Becky with the good hair."

With her next album just around the corner, here's everything we know about Beyonce's new 2022 album, including its release date and what it might sound like.

What Is the Name of Beyonce's Seventh Album?

Aptly titled Renaissance, the project was teased all the way back in 2021 in an interview with Harper's BAZAAR.

However, the album has been in the works since the pandemic, according to British Vogue. The past few years gave Beyonce much more time to “spend thinking and rethinking every decision. Just the way she likes it.”

When Does Beyonce's New Album Renaissance Come Out?

Arriving on July 29, the project will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal. A pre-add/pre-save option for the album is already available on Bey's website.

What Does Beyonce's Renaissance Album Come With?

Renaissance will come in four different box sets, each featuring different "poses" or album covers. The box set will include a T-shirt, CD, 28-page booklet and mini-poster.

What Kind of Music Is Beyonce's Seventh Album Renaissance?

According to British Vogue, the project takes inspiration primarily from American music made in the late 20th century.

An early listen described the music as including "soaring vocals and fierce beats" that transport the listener back to the clubs of yesteryear. The publication also wrote that the record will "unite so many on the dance floor," including a potential dance/electronic sound.