Beyonce Sets New Grammy Record for Most Wins Ever: See Reactions From the BeyHive

Beyoncé is officially the most-awarded Grammy artist of all time thanks to her win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her 2022 album, Renaissance.

Queen Bey reminded everyone why she's music royalty when she broke the record for most Grammys Sunday night (Feb. 5). As of publishing, Beyonce has won 32 Grammys over her entire career.

She surpassed late classical conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammys. Solti's last win was in 1997.

Previously, Bey was tied with music legend Quincy Jones with 28 awards.

Now, she's not only the most awarded artist ever but is also the first Black woman to win the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award, and the third Black person to ever win in the category.

Plus, with a whopping 79 Grammy nominations to her name, Beyoncé is already the most-nominated female artist of all time.

Luckily, despite being late to the big night, Beyoncé was at the show in person to accept the award. (Earlier in the evening, she was notably missing when her song "CUFF IT" nabbed the award for Best R&B Song.)

"I’m trying not to be too emotional, and I’m trying to just receive this night," Queen Bey said when she accepted the award from presenter James Corden.

"I wanna thank God for protecting me. I'd like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who is not here. But he's here in spirit. I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children, who are at home watching," she continued.

Bey also thanked "the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre."

As of publishing, Beyoncé also won the Grammy awards for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "Break My Soul" and Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa."

On social media, many fans celebrated the singer's historic night, calling her "the greatest artist dead or alive."

