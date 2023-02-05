‘Where’s Beyonce?’ Goes Viral After Queen Bey Is Literally Late for the 2023 Grammys

Beyoncé won a Grammy Sunday night (Feb. 5), but she wasn't on hand to accept it because she was running late for Music's Biggest Night.

The Renaissance hit-maker beat out Mary J. Blige and PJ Morton to win Best R&B Song for her song "Cuff It." Since she wasn't on hand to pick up her win, producer Nile Rogers accepted it in her honor while host Trevor Noah explained that she was still on her way to the show.

Naturally, celebrity fans in the audience had been keeping an eye out for Beyonce. That very much included Lizzo, who was captured desperately scanning the Crypto.com Arena for the superstar at the start of the ceremony.

"Where's Beyonce?" she asked.

Fans turned to social media to ask the same question, wondering why Queen Bey was late — LA traffic, perhaps? — and pushing "Where's Beyonce?" to trend on Twitter.

Thankfully, about an hour into the show, Beyonce had arrived to the arena and was finally spotted seated in the audience.

If you're keeping track, Beyoncé now has 31 Grammy wins to her name, tying the record for the most wins of all time. She might break the record as she is still up for multiple awards during the ceremony.

She's in the running for three of the night's Big Four categories: Album of the Year for Renaissance, and both Song and Record of the Year for the album's lead single "Break My Soul."

All three categories will see her face off against the likes of Adele, Lizzo and Harry Styles.

Although it isn't confirmed, fans have also been wondering if Beyonce will take the stage to deliver a performance during the awards show.

Bey hasn't performed onstage at the Grammys in years. However, her husband Jay-Z is expected to take the stage for a performance alongside DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy.

