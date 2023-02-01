How to Get Tickets to Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour
Wondering how to get tickets to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour? We've got you covered.
Queen Bey will hit the road in May to bring her next iconic tour to the BeyHive.
Beyoncé announced the Renaissance World Tour on her social media Jan. 31 with a photo of her wearing a glittery cowboy hat while sitting atop a shiny silver horse.
Her last solo world tour, the Formation Tour, took place 2016, and was followed by a co-headlining run with Jay-Z for the On the Run II tour in 2018.
Here's everything we know about the tour, including how to get tickets to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in 2023, below.
When Do Beyoncé's 2023 Tour Tickets Go on Sale?
Ticket pre-sales are set to be staggered depending on the date of the show to facilitate high demand. More information can be found on Beyoncé's official website with details for each specific date.
Click here to buy tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.
The first official pre-sale begins Monday, Feb. 6, with the final sale taking place Saturday, Feb. 25.
How to Sign Up for Beyoncé's 2023 Tour Tickets Pre-Sale:
U.S. fans can currently register for four different types of pre-sale tickets via Beyoncé's official website: Ticketmaster Verified Fan, BeyHive Verified Fan, Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan and Verizon Up presale.
The pre-sales are separated into three sections, according to the dates of the shows.
Group A covers Atlanta, Ga., through Washington, D.C., with registration open until Feb. 2.
Group B covers Boston, Mass., through Tampa, Fla., until Feb. 9.
Group C rounds out the list for Charlotte, N.C., through St. Louis, Mo., until Feb. 16.
Fans can register once per group.
Beyoncé's 2023 Tour Date Revealed:
As of Feb. 1, 47 dates have been announced for Europe and North America in 2023. The tour will run from May to September.
See the full list of Beyoncé 2023 tour dates, below.
Europe Tour Dates:
May 10 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
May 14 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium
May 17 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
May 26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
May 29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 8 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium
June 11 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Velodrome
June 15 – Cologne, DE @ Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
June 24 – Frankfurt, DE 2 Deutsche Bank Park
June 27 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
North America Tour Dates:
July 8 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
July 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field
July 15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
July 17 – Louisville, Ky. @ L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field Stadium
July 26 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
July 29 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 1 – Boston, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 3 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 5 – Washington, D.C. @ FedEx Field
Aug. 9 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16 – Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Dome at America’s Center
Aug. 24 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 2 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
Sept. 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 18 – Kansas City, Mo. @ GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21 – Dallas, Texas 2 AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium
Sept. 27 – New Orleans, La. @ Caesars Superdome