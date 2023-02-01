How to Get Tickets to Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour

Wondering how to get tickets to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour? We've got you covered.

Queen Bey will hit the road in May to bring her next iconic tour to the BeyHive.

Beyoncé announced the Renaissance World Tour on her social media Jan. 31 with a photo of her wearing a glittery cowboy hat while sitting atop a shiny silver horse.

Her last solo world tour, the Formation Tour, took place 2016, and was followed by a co-headlining run with Jay-Z for the On the Run II tour in 2018.

Here's everything we know about the tour, including how to get tickets to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in 2023, below.

When Do Beyoncé's 2023 Tour Tickets Go on Sale?

Ticket pre-sales are set to be staggered depending on the date of the show to facilitate high demand. More information can be found on Beyoncé's official website with details for each specific date.

Click here to buy tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

The first official pre-sale begins Monday, Feb. 6, with the final sale taking place Saturday, Feb. 25.

How to Sign Up for Beyoncé's 2023 Tour Tickets Pre-Sale:



U.S. fans can currently register for four different types of pre-sale tickets via Beyoncé's official website: Ticketmaster Verified Fan, BeyHive Verified Fan, Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan and Verizon Up presale.

The pre-sales are separated into three sections, according to the dates of the shows.

Group A covers Atlanta, Ga., through Washington, D.C., with registration open until Feb. 2.

Group B covers Boston, Mass., through Tampa, Fla., until Feb. 9.

Group C rounds out the list for Charlotte, N.C., through St. Louis, Mo., until Feb. 16.

Fans can register once per group.

Beyoncé's 2023 Tour Date Revealed:



As of Feb. 1, 47 dates have been announced for Europe and North America in 2023. The tour will run from May to September.

See the full list of Beyoncé 2023 tour dates, below.

Europe Tour Dates:

May 10 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

May 14 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium

May 17 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light

May 26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

May 29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 8 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium

June 11 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Velodrome

June 15 – Cologne, DE @ Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

June 24 – Frankfurt, DE 2 Deutsche Bank Park

June 27 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

North America Tour Dates:

July 8 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 17 – Louisville, Ky. @ L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field Stadium

July 26 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

July 29 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 1 – Boston, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 3 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 5 – Washington, D.C. @ FedEx Field

Aug. 9 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16 – Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 2 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Sept. 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 18 – Kansas City, Mo. @ GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 – Dallas, Texas 2 AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 – New Orleans, La. @ Caesars Superdome