Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist Revealed

Beyonce is kicking off her Cowboy Carter tour with a yeehaw.

On Monday (Apr. 28), the "16 Carriages" singer will perform the first of 32 stadium concerts as part of her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour. Tonight's show will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. and begin at 7 PM PT. The tour will reach nine cities in the United States and Europe.

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist

Be sure to check back here at 7 PM PT where we will be updating Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour setlist live in real time.

What Time Does The Beyonce Concert Start?

Beyonce will be hitting the stage for her first Cowboy Carter Tour concert at 7 PM PT.

Read More: Beyoncé's Mother Tina Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Does Beyonce Have an Opener or Opening Act?

No Beyonce does not have a tour opener or opening act. In recent years, Beyonce has not had an opener for her tours but did have special guests appear at select shows.

Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour Dates

Los Angeles: April 28, May 1, May 4, May 7, May 9 at SoFi Stadium

Chicago: May 15, May 17, May 18 at Soldier Field

New Jersey: May 22, May 24, May 25, May 28, May 29 at MetLife Stadium

London, England: June 5, June 7, June 10, June 12, June 14, June 16 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Paris, France: June 19, June 21, June 22 at Stade de France

Houston: June 28, June 29 at NRG Stadium

Atlanta: July 10, July 11, July 13, July 14 at Mercedes Benz Stadium

Washington, D.C.: July 4, July 7 at Northwest Stadium

Las Vegas: July 25, July 26 at Allegiant Stadium

Beyonce Cowboy Carter Merch

Merchandise will go on sale at 2 PM PT at Sofi Stadium Gate 8 with no ticket required to purchase.