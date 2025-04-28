Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist Revealed
Beyonce is kicking off her Cowboy Carter tour with a yeehaw.
On Monday (Apr. 28), the "16 Carriages" singer will perform the first of 32 stadium concerts as part of her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour. Tonight's show will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. and begin at 7 PM PT. The tour will reach nine cities in the United States and Europe.
Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist
Be sure to check back here at 7 PM PT where we will be updating Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour setlist live in real time.
What Time Does The Beyonce Concert Start?
Beyonce will be hitting the stage for her first Cowboy Carter Tour concert at 7 PM PT.
Does Beyonce Have an Opener or Opening Act?
No Beyonce does not have a tour opener or opening act. In recent years, Beyonce has not had an opener for her tours but did have special guests appear at select shows.
Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour Dates
Los Angeles: April 28, May 1, May 4, May 7, May 9 at SoFi Stadium
Chicago: May 15, May 17, May 18 at Soldier Field
New Jersey: May 22, May 24, May 25, May 28, May 29 at MetLife Stadium
London, England: June 5, June 7, June 10, June 12, June 14, June 16 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Paris, France: June 19, June 21, June 22 at Stade de France
Houston: June 28, June 29 at NRG Stadium
Atlanta: July 10, July 11, July 13, July 14 at Mercedes Benz Stadium
Washington, D.C.: July 4, July 7 at Northwest Stadium
Las Vegas: July 25, July 26 at Allegiant Stadium
Beyonce Cowboy Carter Merch
Merchandise will go on sale at 2 PM PT at Sofi Stadium Gate 8 with no ticket required to purchase.
