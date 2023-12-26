Beyonce's childhood home caught fire on Christmas morning.

The news of the fire was reported by the Houston Chronicle, where the publication stated that the Houston Fire Department received a call around 2 a.m. on Christmas morning. They arrived within three to five minutes, and the fire was quickly contained.

"We had it contained in about 10 minutes," District Chief Justin Barnes said.

Despite the scary incident, all of the family members in the house were able to escape and avoided any injuries in the process. The cause of the fire is not known at this time and is being investigated.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Beyonce's family bought the house in 1982 and the music superstar lived there until she was five.

Beyonce has not commented on the fire as of reporting.

READ MORE: How to Watch Beyonce's Renaissance Tour Movie

Queen Bey spent the holiday at her home in Malibu, Calif., according to People. She was there with her husband Jay-Z and her kids.

Beyonce wrapped her record-breaking Renaissance Tour in October this year after beginning the trek in May. The tour was in support of her critically-acclaimed album, Renaissance.

Both the album and the tour were successful with the album reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, it spawned two top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Break My Soul" going to No. 1 and "Cuff It" reached No. 6.

As for the tour, it earned $579 million, becoming her most successful tour to date and among the top 10 highest-grossing tours of all time.