Beyonce’s Rep Slams Right Said Fred for Calling Artist ‘Arrogant’ for Using ‘Sexy’ Sample

Mess with Queen B and the whole hive will come after you.

Beyonce is firing back at music group Right Said Fred after they claimed that she sampled their song "I'm Too Sexy" without their permission for her song "Alien Superstar."

In a statement released by her representative to E! News, Beyonce called the claims "erroneous and incredibly disparaging."

"Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album. For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilized," it said.

"Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022 and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August, 2022. Furthermore, the copyright percentage of the Right Said Fred writers with respect to the use of “I’m Too Sexy” is a substantial portion of the composition." it continued.

"Collectively the Right Said Fred writers own more than any other singular writer and have co-writer credit. This accusation is false," it concluded.

The "Break My Soul" singer's statement comes mere days after Right Said Fred told The Sun she sampled their song without their permission.

"Normally the artist approaches us, but Beyoncé didn't because she is such an arrogant person," they claimed.

The duo then went on to praise other artists such as Taylor Swift and Drake for approaching them and asking them to use their sample.

"To use our melody, they need our permission so they send us the demo and we approve it and if so, we get a co-write credit," they said.

"With this Beyoncé thing, there are 22 writers. It's ridiculous, so we would get about 40 [pounds]," they continued.

Right Said Fred went on to claim that they "can't stop it" and that there is "nothing" they can do about Beyonce using the sample because she has "a lot more presence and power and money than we do."