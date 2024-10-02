Death by Black Licorice: A Halloween Candy Reminder After a Man Dies

'Tis the season when we eat more candy then normal. You know I'm talking about Halloween candy where rationalizing our indulgence is easy.

That said, the first time I heard that too much black licorice can cause minor to major heart issues, a trip to the hospital, and even death, I thought it seemed like one of those spooky season urban legends.

Not the case though, at all.

It doesn't take much to cause heart issues, while an overload can actually kill you which is what happened to a man in Massachusetts.

I like black licorice, especially gourmet, but only a few pieces on rare occasions. So, if you're like me, the chances of getting sick beyond an upset stomach is unlikely. It's if you consume an insane amount like a 54-year-old construction worker did back during the pandemic in September 2020 that can kill you.

This man ate a bag-and-a-half of black licorice every single day for a few weeks and according to AP News, just a small amount of licorice, black jelly beans, black gumballs, and even black licorice teas and alcohol in one sitting increases your blood pressure.

This effect has to do with the licorice root extract. Apparently, it can cause dangerously low potassium and electrolyte imbalances.

As a matter of fact, just eating as little as two ounces of black licorice a day for two weeks can cause heart rhythm problems, especially if you're over 40 according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Two ounces is eating just equals four Twizzlers' vines. That's not a lot if you're a black licorice lover who enjoys a few each day, so as always, moderation is key.

