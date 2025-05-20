Fun Fact: You Can Actually Live Without These Main Body Parts

Why do you have body parts that you literally can live without?

According to the Harvard Health website, they were most likely necessary at one point but eventually became nonessential through evolution.

Apparently, we have quite a few body parts that we can, for the most part, live without.

APPENDIX

Do you know anyone who's had emergency surgery to get their appendix out before it burst?

It's always been considered that useless organ that basically sits there. The only time it's removed is when it gets infected, which most find out when the intense pain begins.

According to the Interesting Facts website, while it stores beneficial gut bacteria to be released when we're sick and lacking them, it's not important.

TAILBONE

What was once a tail, your tailbone, technically called the coccyx, isn't part of human necessity anymore.

According to Interesting Facts, human embryos generally form with a tail that disappears before birth; however, in rare cases, some babies have been born with a tiny tail that is obviously removed.

WISDOM TEETH

Did you know that some people keep their wisdom teeth?

I didn't even think there was room in the mouth for them, and dentists don't recommend it at all, especially since they're totally unnecessary.

While your ancestors, who ate harder-to-chew things and didn’t have dentists, found these back-up teeth helpful, clearly, we've come a long way.

SPLEEN

While it helps combat infection, according to the Mayo Clinic, the liver can take over if it's removed for whatever reason.

GALLBLADDER

Having this removed is another very common surgery when it gets infected or simply stops working.

Once again, the liver comes to the rescue, as the gallbladder isn't a necessity at all, according to the National Health Service website. Your liver can produce enough bile to digest food without it.

TONSILS

These guys definitely help fight infection, but if they're removed, the worst that can happen is that you'll be more susceptible to colds and sore throats, especially as a kid.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, other lymph nodes in your neck and throat can take over if you're tonsil-free.

