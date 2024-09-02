The ‘Sunshine Guilt’ You Feel Is Very Real and Very Wrong

You wake up on your day off.

It's a stunning day.

Although summertime is the most common guilty season, heading into fall, what's called "sunshine guilt" can overtake us.

We experience it on those beautiful, sunny days when we choose to do absolutely nothing, possibly in sweats and a tee, lounging around the house, eating comfort food, and get lost in a book or binge-watching movies or an addictive television series.

Oh, those lazy days are the best until we start feeling sh*tty about ourselves because we stayed inside on a sunny day.

Ugh, this is so real, isn't it?

How often do you long for rain or snow on your day off so you don't live the rollercoaster feelings of of sunshine guilt. Nothing ruins a lovely lazy day inside like sunshine.

Here's what happens when we experience sunshine guilt.

Our mind starts spinning thinking about everyone else taking advantage of the pleasantness. Are we missing out? Should we say we weren't feeling well if anyone asks why we stayed inside?

Excuses start forming so we don't feel so guilty and others don't think you're pathetic.

According to the Huffington Post, that regretful feeling whenever we stay inside on a nice day is because we.re assuming everyone else is outside living their best life.

That's not true at all according to Bustle. This negative stigma associated with not taking advantage of wonderful weather is wrong since we all do it. It's normal and needed to recharge. While sunshine and socialization are good for us, sometimes we need that downtime so never feel guilty.

On a side note, according to the News Talk website, people who live in regions that have more than 300 days of sunshine each year like much of Colorado or Southern California don't have to deal with with sunshine guilt like the most of the country.

