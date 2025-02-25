What Exercising Just Five Minutes a Day Does for Your Brain

At this point, we should all be exercising or, at the very least, moving around every single day. Whether you're walking your dog, doing a few jumping jacks to get your blood flowing when you wake up, doing push-ups before bed, or hitting the gym, movement is everything.

Even five minutes a day is beneficial, so you have zero excuses. That's just 35 minutes a week. You can do that for your brain, right?

According to the Study Finds website, these few minutes of daily exercise are important for brain health as we age.

Now, in reality, you should exercise for thirty minutes five days a week, but if you have to start small or it's all you're comfortable doing, then a mere five minutes, seven days a week, does wonders for your brain, and that's a muscle everyone wants at its best.

The protective effects of exercise against dementia remained consistent regardless of frailty status, suggesting physical activity benefits brain health even for frail older adults.

As a matter of fact, according to Study Finds, your chances of getting dementia decrease by 40%. That's an incredible stat and continues to emphasize the power of exercise.

According to the Alzheimer's Society website, a lack of physical exercise is one of the biggest contributors to the development of dementia.

Studies looking at the effect of exercise in middle-aged or older adults have reported improvements in thinking and memory, and reduced rates of dementia.

Older adults who are inactive have more than double the chance of getting Alzheimer's. You can do at least five minutes each day for your brain, right?

LOOK: Do you see faces in these photos? Pareidolia refers to the ability to see recognizable shapes, often faces, in random objects. Take a look at the photos below and see if you can identify any faces or shapes. Some are easy to spot, while others might be more challenging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz