Bow Wow Responds to Backlash After Throwing Mostly Maskless Indoor Concert Amid Pandemic

Bow Wow has responded to backlash he received after he held an indoor concert during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday (January 15), the rapper held a concert to celebrate entrepreneur Larry Morrow's birthday at Clé Houston nightclub in Houston, Texas. Videos quickly surfaced online of a maskless crowd that was not social distancing, although the club's website states that face masks are required to enter the venue. Fans noticed from the videos that only two people in the audience were wearing face masks.

Watch the video, below.

On Saturday (January 16), Bow Wow posted a series of since-deleted tweets addressing the controversy.

"I just woke up… aww God. Here we go," he wrote according to Buzzfeed.

"Man I been hosting parties all last year. I wore my mask in the club. I cant host with that thing on," he wrote in a second tweet. "I promise my mask I wore in the club up until I got on the mic. That simple. Keep sanitizer on me at all times."

He added, "Man Texas is open. ATL (Atlanta) is open. I can't help I live in a city where we been open since last spring."

Eventually, the rapper "agreed" with a fan who wrote that people are getting tired of the "COVID bulls--t" and want to get out of the house.

Celebrities even weighed in on the controversy. "I thought about it and have decided I’m not willing to die for Bow Wow," Zach Braff tweeted.

"For... Bow Wow...?" Insecure actress Natasha Rothwell added.

Bow Wow was one of a number of artists who performed for Morrow's birthday event. According to TMZ, Meek Mill and J. Prince Jr. were also in attendance; they also didn't appear to wear face masks.