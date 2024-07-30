WOW!

Talk about capturing a literal moment, a literal few seconds in time of this now iconic Gold Medal moment in surfing. It's now being described as the greatest surfing photo of all time.

This surfer appears to be defying gravity as it looks like he's soaring through the air while standing up perfectly straight on a cloud with his board behind him flashing "number one."

Flying with perfection down the barrel of his humongous wave before flipping off the back of it an Olympic record-holder is born at the Paris summer games.

Here's how it all went down.

After propelling himself over the back of the wave at the end of his ride, Team Brazil's Gabriel Medina has the most iconic reaction and it was captured perfectly while he soars through the air before splashing down into the water.

Gabriel scored a 9.9 which is the highest score in the history of Olympics surfing.

Many people are convinced the photo is fake since it looks like he's walking above the water on a cloud while others who actually watched the surfing competition, like myself, saw this incredibly photographed moment live, in action.

Here's the video from NBC YouTube from it's coverage of the Olympics. Now this video actually stops short of showing when Gabriel is flying through the air, instead putting up this incredible photo taken by Jerome Brouillet of Getty Images Agence-France-Presse. I'm guessing it's a copyright thing for now.

However, here's Gabriel's full ride from Peacock TV which includes slow motion and the exact moment captured by Jerome, being called the greatest surfing photo of all time.

According to The Guardian, the capture and popularity is even surprising Jerome.

So he [Medina] is at the back of the wave and I can’t see him and then he pops up and I took four pictures and one of them was this one. It was more about anticipating the moment.

Each photo is sent directly to his editors so he had no idea until his phone starting blowing up with notifications.

I thought something is happening with this shot and it was shared on ESPN. It’s very cool, it’s a nice shot and lots of people love it. It’s not really a surf photograph so it captures the attention of more people.

If you're not familiar with the surfing competition going on with the Paris summer games, the actual surfing events are happening on the French Polynesia island of Tahiti, known for it's incredible surfing.

