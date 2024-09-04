Queen Guitarist Brian May Suffers ‘Minor Stroke’

Brian May suffered a "minor stroke" a week ago that left him unable to "control" his arm.

The Queen guitarist, 77, has reassured fans he is doing OK after what he called a "little health hiccup" that saw him rushed to hospital.

The legendary musician found the ordeal “a little scary” and is relieved to still be able to play his beloved instrument.

He told fans in an Instagram video update: “I hope you’re all well out there. I’m here to bring you first of all some good news. I think good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden - out of the blue - I didn’t have any control over this arm so was a little scary."

Praising the staff who cared for him at Frimley Hospital in Camberley, Surrey, he added: “I have to say I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital where I went blue lights flashing… the lot. Very exciting!”

The "We Will Rock You" hit-maker delayed informing his fans about his stroke because he doesn't like to receive sympathy.

He said: “I didn’t want to say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding, you know. I really don’t want sympathy, please don’t do that because it will clutter up my inbox."