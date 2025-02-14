Ah, Valentine's Day—a day for red roses, decadent chocolates, cozy candles and impassioned declarations of unyielding love, often best delivered by way of rock ballads!

On Friday (Feb. 14), rock, punk and metal artists and bands from across the music industry shared their charming Valentine's Day wishes and messages with fans on social media.

Some posted throwback photos of their longtime lovers, while others shared digital cards and V-Day-themed memes with their followers.

Many artists (or their official teams) shared Valentine's Day-appropriate songs, videos and even full music playlists to help get fans in the mood for love.

Below, see which rockers shared Valentine's Day messages on social media this year.

Bret Michaels



The Poison frontman and Rock of Love reality show star shared a heartfelt video message to his fans and loved ones on his Instagram account.

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses wished fans a very on-brand "Happy F'N' Valentine's Day" over on their X account.

Hawthorne Heights

The Ohio-formed pop-punk and post-hardcore band shared a candy hearts meme on their Instagram account, telling fans, "You're our valentine always."

Bon Jovi

The Bon Jovi band recommended the "perfect soundtrack" for Valentine's Day night, including the 2024 mix of their 1994 power ballad "Always."

Jon Bon Jovi

Meanwhile, the titular man behind the Bon Jovi band shouted out his longtime love and wife of 35 years, Dorothea, with a nostalgic throwback photo.

Queen

The official Queen X account shared a Spotify soundtrack of Queen songs just in time for the lovey-dovey holiday.

Demi Lovato

The "Skin of My Teeth" singer, who released her pop-punk/rock album HOLY FVCK in 2022, shared a series of romantic photos, as well as a sweet Valentine's Day message for the "love of [her] life," fiancé Jutes.

Corey Taylor

The Slipknot frontman shared a special Valentine's Day tribute to his wife Alicia Dove on Instagram, writing, "I never knew love until I found the fire that makes my heart ignite. I never knew someone perfect existed until I found her."

Megadeth

The thrash metal icons wished their Rattleheads a happy Valentine's Day on their X account.

Janis Joplin

The official X account for late rock legend Janis Joplin shared a throwback clip of the music icon performing "To Love Somebody" on The Dick Cavett Show in 1969.

The Offspring

The skate-punk stars wished their fans a happy Valentine's Day on X alongside the new music video for their song "OK, But This Is the Last Time."

Nita Strauss

The rollicking musician shared a cute Valentine's Day card from her record label on her Instagram Story.

