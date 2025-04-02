These songs may be hits... but that doesn't mean they should be played at every event, especially not funerals.

Time and place are important factors to consider when it comes to these songs, like the Bee Gees' disco classic "Stayin' Alive."

Yeah, probably best to avoid that one at a funeral.

Also, some songs could come across with major hater energy. Imagine hearing "Since U Been Gone" blaring at a funeral––awkward!

While songs such as Justin Bieber's "Die in Your Arms" are heartfelt in other situations, the title and the lyrics are a little too on the nose.

On the other hand, some people may choose to play upbeat music as a celebration of life. Still, jams like "HOT TO GO!" by Chappell Roan or "Life Is a Highway" by Rascal Flatts may not exactly send the right message for a funeral.

Below, read on to find out what songs you should definitely avoid playing at a funeral.

“Stayin’ Alive,” Bee Gees

Nothing sounds worse than the thought of mourning a loved one while the Bee Gees’ peppy, ultra-catchy “Stayin’ Alive” plays. Unless, of course, the deceased person had a great sense of humor. If not, playing this at a funeral would be ah-ah-ah-ah-awful.

“Die Young,” Kesha

“Let’s make the most of the night like we’re gonna die young” is a good sentiment for living your life to the fullest in Kesha’s “Die Young.” Except what if the song lyrics were true? It becomes less of a YOLO vibe and more of a downer.

“Another One Bites the Dust,” Queen

While “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen is an iconic rock song used at many sporting events, you should probably not play this song at a funeral. It may be a bop with a groovy beat, but hearing this song at a funeral would definitely be insensitive.

“Highway to Hell,” AC/DC

While the title of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” definitely seems like a song you’d want to play at your enemy’s funeral, the lyrics lean into the potential “party” of the afterlife. “Goin’ down / Party time / My friends are gonna be there too,” the band sings. Yeah, probably best to avoid this one.

“Somebody That I Used to Know,” Gotye

While true in a flippant sort of way, “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye being played at a funeral would just be downright cold. Gotye singing, “Now you're just somebody that I used to know,” seems especially cruel. They’re dead… not forgotten!

“Survivor,” Destiny’s Child

While playing “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child at a funeral might be tongue-in-cheek if you have a dark sense of humor, not everyone would appreciate the irony. “I’m a survivor, I’m gonna make it, I will survive,” is a brutal reminder of death to hear during a funeral.

“Bye Bye Bye,” *NSYNC

“I wanna see you out that door, baby, bye bye bye,” sung by *NSYNC at a funeral is lowkey wild but maybe fitting if the deceased person is someone you hated? Still, the on-the-nose lyrics and danceable pop music don’t seem like the best fit for a funeral.

“Since U Been Gone,” Kelly Clarkson

In the same vein as “Bye Bye Bye,” Kelly Clarkson’s legendary breakup anthem “Since U Been Gone” would be a little shocking to hear at a funeral. Imagine being at a funeral and hearing “Since you been gone / I can breathe for the first time.” Okay, rude?

“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” Kelly Clarkson

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger…” except when it does. Playing “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson at a funeral would be peak irony. No need to pour salt in the wound!

“Live While We’re Young,” One Direction

Nobody wants to listen to baby-faced 1D sing about “getting some” and living while we’re young at a funeral, especially if the person who died is gone too soon. Unless the person was a huge Directioner? Even so, it’s probably best to avoid this one.

“Die in Your Arms,” Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s romantic 2012 ballad about dying in the arms of a lover is a beautiful song, but let’s maybe save it for a less somber day. “Every time you touch me I just / Die in your arms,” is not the best line to hear at a funeral.

“I’m Alive,” Celine Dion

This one’s pretty obvious… It should go without saying that you shouldn’t play a song called “I’m Alive,” about the joys of living, during a funeral in which the person is… not alive. Celine Dion’s “I’m Alive” is a real mood-booster, but it’s all about time and place.

“A Little Party Never Killed Nobody,” Fergie

“A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” … unless of course it did. Fergie’s Great Gatsby banger is a great pick for any celebration, except a funeral. Most of the time, people aren’t really in the mood to dance until they drop on such a tough day.

“Heart Attack,” Demi Lovato

Heart attacks are one of the leading causes of death in the world, so playing Demi Lovato’s “Heart Attack” would for sure twist the knife. If this was played at the funeral of someone who passed away from a heart-related condition, it would quickly become a meme.

“Locked Out of Heaven,” Bruno Mars

For people who believe in an afterlife in heaven, you definitely want to block Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven” from the funeral playlist. The title is self-explanatory… don’t bring down the vibe with a bad omen like that.

“Life Is a Highway,” Rascal Flatts

“Life Is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts points out that life is fleeting, which is probably not what you want to be reminded of while in mourning. “There’s one day here and the next day gone,” they sing before belting out, “Life is a highway / I wanna drive it all night long.”

“How to Save a Life,” The Fray

Clocking in as one of the saddest songs ever made, this ballad by the Fray would take a funeral from depressing to devastating quickly. “I would have stayed up with you all night / Had I known how to save a life,” the lead singer laments.

“Live Your Life,” T.I. and Rihanna

“Just live your life / No tellin’ where it’ll take ya,” Rihanna sings on this iconic T.I. collaboration. Which is great for people looking for inspiration, but not so great for people mourning a person who can no longer “just live their life.”

“HOT TO GO!,” Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan’s massive hit “HOT TO GO!” is definitely a crowd-pleaser – especially with that adorable choreography. But it probably wouldn’t please the crowd at a funeral to hear about someone being “hot to go” in any context.

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” Zayn and Taylor Swift

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” by Zayn and Taylor Swift features the pair duetting about waiting for a lover to “come back home” because they don’t want to live forever without them. Given that it’s a Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack song with an ironic title for a funeral, it’s best avoided.

“Breathin,” Ariana Grande

On “Breathin,” Ariana Grande reminds listeners to “just keep breathin’” through life’s struggles. While it might be a good reminder for the people mourning at a funeral, it’s a tough pill to swallow when you realize the deceased person won’t be able to “keep breathin’” anymore.

“No One Mourns the Wicked,” Ariana Grande and the Wicked Cast

It’s hard to imagine a funeral that would actually warrant a song like “No One Mourns the Wicked” when even the literal “Wicked Witch” didn’t deserve it. The opening song from Wicked describes how “the wicked die alone” and “joy throughout the land” spreads thanks to the death of the witch. Yikes!

“Goodbye to You,” Scandal and Patty Smyth

Scandal’s single “Goodbye to You” is an upbeat breakup song, with Patty Smyth singing “Guess it’s better to say goodbye to you” with a smile on her face. Nobody feels cheerful or liberated at a funeral.