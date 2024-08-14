Would Demi Lovato Let Their Kids Pursue Music and Acting?

Demi Lovato, who uses she/they pronouns, revealed whether or not they would let their kids pursue music and acting as a child in a new interview.

"I’d say, 'Let’s study music theory and prepare you for the day you turn 18, because it’s not happening before that. Not because I don’t believe in you or love you or want you to be happy, but because I want you to have a childhood, the childhood that I didn’t have,'" the "Heart Attack" singer told The Hollywood Reporter.

Famously, Lovato got her start at six years old as a cast member on Barney & Friends before she became a star on the Disney Channel thanks to Camp Rock and Sonny With a Chance.

They also released their first album at just 16 years old and went on to tour the world with the Jonas Brothers.

They then revealed that they would want their child to have a backup plan that isn't music or acting-related since they never had the opportunity to do so.

"'And also, let’s come up with a backup plan,' which is something I wish I’d done because sometimes I think it’s time for me to move on, but I’m in this weird position in my career because I still rely on music for my income," Lovato continued.

Of her own career as a child star, Lovato said the beginning was a "honeymoon phase" before things became unstoppable.

"I was filled with gratitude, and there was this sense of wonder and excitement," she recalled of her early Disney days.

"It was very much the honeymoon phase of my career, right before the train got moving in a way where I couldn’t pump the brakes," they added.

Now, Lovato has created a documentary that delves into the challenges and highs and lows of childhood fame in a project aptly titled Child Star.

The film is set to release on Hulu on Sept. 17 and features Lovato's own story as well as contributions from Drew Barrymore, Christina Ricci, JoJo Siwa and Kenan Thompson.

Plus, fellow Disney stars Raven-Symoné and Alyson Stoner also sat down for interviews.